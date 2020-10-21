Comments
ROCKLIN (CBS13) — Police are investigating a fight in a Rocklin Starbucks parking lot that left a person with major injuries.
According to Rocklin police, the fight happened between noon and 1 p.m. at the Starbucks at 5070 Rocklin Road. Officers did not release much information about the altercation but said the victim sustained major injuries.
Police are now looking to interview additional witnesses. This is an ongoing investigation.
Anyone with information is asked to contact the Rocklin Police Department at 916-625-5414.
More from CBS Sacramento: