TURLOCK (CBS13) — Three people were arrested Thursday morning in connection to an illegal marijuana grow at a Turlock residence.
The Turlock Police Department said the arrests are the result of a three-month investigation after they received an anonymous tip about possible criminal activity at the residence. Arisbel Gutierrez-Fabela, 27, Chantel Alvarado, 21 and Paul Gutierrez-Fabela, 28, were arrested for the cultivation of marijuana and possession of marijuana for sale.
Police are still searching for a fourth subject who they say is a person of interest in the ongoing investigation.
After serving a search warrant at the residence Thursday, police confiscated firearms, more than 300 marijuana plants, and more than $40,000 in cash. They also reportedly found evidence of illegal firearm manufacturing in the home.
Police ask anyone with information about this operation to call the Turlock Police Department.
