SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — Officials have found a body while searching for 65-year-old Khamsouk Soulignan, who went missing after fishing with his son along the American River Wednesday afternoon.

According to a Sacramento County Park Ranger, Soulignan was fishing with his son Wednesday morning in the American River near Rio Americano High School. Around 3 p.m., the son reportedly took their gear back to the car and when he returned to the river, he could not find his father.

Officials say the son searched the trails but could not find Soulignan but could not find him, so he called law enforcement. Soulignan was last seen wearing all black with a black beanie.

Several agencies spent the afternoon and early evening searching for Soulignan in the river and along the trails and nearby neighborhoods. Officials used the Placer County sheriff’s helicopter to search from the sky as well as drones and boats in the water.

Rangers say they also tried to ping Soulignan’s phone but it did not work.

The search was suspended Wednesday night, but crews were back out by early Thursday morning.

Around 9 a.m., Sacramento County Regional Parks officials announced that a body matching the description of the missing man had been found.

The official identification is still pending confirmation by the Sacramento County Coroner’s Office.

