MODESTO (CBS13) — The suspect shot by officers inside the Modesto Walgreens has been identified.

Officers opened fire at the suspect at the end of a frantic chase late Wednesday afternoon. Police say the chase started when officers tried to pull over an SUV, but the driver kept on going.

Eventually, the driver pulled into the Walgreens parking lot off of McHenry Avenue. A passenger that was in the SUV then got out and went into the store.

Police say that passenger had a handgun. At some point when officers went to get the suspect inside the store, an officer-involved shooting occurred. The suspect was left with non-life-threatening injuries; no officers were hurt.

On Thursday, the suspect was identified by Modesto police as 30-year-old Daniel Ahlschlager. He was booked into jail after being treated at the hospital and is now facing a slew of charges, including: ex-felon with a firearm, carrying a loaded firearm in a public place, carrying a loaded concealed weapon, possession of a controlled substance while possessing a firearm, possession of ammunition by a prohibited person, first-degree burglary, and assault on a peace officer.

Police say the person who was driving Ahlschlager has not been charged with any crimes.