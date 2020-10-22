ROCKLIN (CBS13) — A victim who suffered major injuries in a fight at a Starbucks in Rocklin has died and the suspect is in custody, according to the Rocklin Police Department.

CBS13 has learned that the victim was a 69-year-old grandfather from Citrus Heights. Friends describe him as a recent retiree who loved motorcycles.

Rocklin Starbucks employees temporarily closed the store on Thursday after learning of their customer’s death.

“I just can’t believe it,” Starbucks customer Beverly Pilcher said.

Rocklin police arrested 20-year-old River Baumann on voluntary manslaughter charges in connection with the death. They say Baumann was in a truck at the Starbucks and the pair first got into a verbal argument that quickly escalated.

“The victim was punched and he fell to the ground sustaining an injury to his head and he never regained consciousness,” Rocklin Detective Zack Lewis said.

Baumann’s mugshot shows a rose tattoo on the side of his face. Police say that wasn’t the only description they used to arrest him.

More from CBS Sacramento:

“He was identified by other means, not just his tattoo so, there’s people that knew his name,” Detective Lewis said.

After initially being arrested for the attack on Sunday, Baumann bailed out of jail. Police re-arrested him on a new voluntary manslaughter charge after his alleged victim died in the hospital.

A senior citizen’s quick stop for a coffee, turning into a violent confrontation, and a senseless death at Starbucks.

The Placer County Coroner has not officially identified the victim in this case. River Baumann is being held on $250,000 bail.