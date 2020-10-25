FAIRFIELD (CBS13) – A vigil was held Sunday for an 81-year-old woman killed in a hit-and-run in Fairfield.
Namie Stewart was a grandmother known for her infectious smile and big personality.
She was hit by a car on Cement Hill Road near Laurel Creek Park on Thursday night.
“People wanted to glorify her, admire her, and it was a way for them to kind of help,” Cora Stewart, Namie’s daughter, said of the vigil. “So people put this together for us. They brought out the tables, the candles, the balloons. I didn’t have to do anything. People just wanted to be here, be helpful and just show love for her.”
The Fairfield Police Department said officers are still searching for the driver.