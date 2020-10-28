SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — Dramatic video shows the fiery aftermath of a crash near 26th and S Streets in Midtown Wednesday morning.

Neighbors say they were woken up early by the sound of a horn blaring and loud pops. It appears a driver hit a roundabout then crashed into a parked car. Moments later, the car burst into flames.

Daniel Lium rushed outside seconds after the explosion to see debris leading all the way to the blazing car.

“When I hear the sound I rush out. The car is on fire already,” he said.

He says the roundabout has been a big issue not just for him, but for other neighbors as well.

“More concerned about this roundabout thing,” he said.

“It’s always been an issue,” said Katrina Suggett.

“I’ll go the other way take the extra lights,” said Cindy Teeny.

“We have had cars that park right here that have been hit,” said Jill McDonald.

The neighbors told CBS13 that people speed through the roundabout and can’t see through the bushes. They want the roundabout redesigned or removed.

“We are going to try to start a petition with everybody in the neighborhood. I think they should take it out and put a four-way stop,” McDonald said.

A fiery crash firing up neighbors to call for change.

“It has just been a big hassle for I think everybody,” McDonald said.

They are hoping to get what they consider a nuisance roundabout, out.

“Thank God nobody was hurt this last time but next time you never know,” Teeny said.

CBS13 asked Sacramento police for data on the number of crashes near this intersection. They were only able to tell us there have been two in the past three months.

The driver that crashed Wednesday morning is OK. Police say speed may have been a factor.