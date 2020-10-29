AUBURN (CBS13) – A woman arrested on Wednesday is accused of a carjacking that occurred outside a Little Caesars in Auburn.

At around 3:20 p.m., deputies responded to reports of a felony assault at the Litte Caesars on Grass Galley Highway in Auburn. When they arrived, they learned a woman had been carjacked. She said she tried to get back into the vehicle through the passenger’s side window, but lost her grip and fell to the ground.

Deputies spotted the victim’s car less than an hour later near Ophir and Stone House roads. The suspect, Mindy Lynn Moore, 46, of Auburn, was taken into custody without incident. She was as booked into the Auburn Jail on charges related to the carjacking.

Authorities said the victim did not suffer any major injuries.