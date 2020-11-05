SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — Sacramento Police shot and killed a stabbing suspect Wednesday night in Sacramento’s Pocket neighborhood.

A man being stabbed in his home called Sacramento police around 8 p.m. Wednesday night. The 911 dispatcher could hear a man threatening to kill the victim in the background.

When the police arrived they found the victim, who neighbors describe as a middle-aged man, on the ground surrounded by a pool of his own blood.

“I can see through the sliding glass door there’s a male with a lot of blood and another male above him,” an officer at the scene said to dispatch.

The suspect was still there, threatening the victim with a knife. Eventually, police stormed the door and at least one officer shot and killed the suspect.

“The suspect is down, he’s not moving at this point,” an officer said to dispatch.

Neighbors came home to police cars blocking entry into the apartment complex.

“It’s a little unnerving, in fact, I’m still a little shaken up,” said Kurt, who has lived at the complex for just two months.

On Thursday, cleaning crews moved into the apartment where the stabbing and shooting happened.

CBS13 spoke with the suspect’s sister, who was visiting the scene Thursday afternoon. She doesn’t know what led up to the violence that caused her brother’s death.

The family says the suspect did not live in the building but he knew the victim who did. They don’t know what led up to the violence, but defend their family.

“As far as my brother goes, he was the most kindest, loving person,” said his sister. “He’s forever going to be in our hearts, our minds, I just miss my bro.”

The names of both men have not been released and neither has information about what led up to the attack.

The police department will release video from the incident within 30 days. The stabbing victim is expected to survive.