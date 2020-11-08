Comments
RIO VISTA (CBS13) – One person died and two others were hospitalized after two vehicles crashed head-on overnight on Highway 160, the Rio Vista Fire Department said on Sunday.
The fire department said the deadly crash happened just after midnight on the highway, south of the 3-Mile Slough Bridge.
The two injured victims were flown to trauma centers near the area. Their conditions are unknown at this time.
Officials said the other person was pronounced dead at the scene.
The circumstances leading up to the crash are under investigation.