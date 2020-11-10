DIXON (CBS13) — Officers have identified the suspect still wanted for a hit-and-run in Dixon that left a beloved 70-year-old Dixon restaurant owner dead.

Adelina Rendon Díaz was struck Sunday night near North First and East B streets.

Officers who responded to the scene found a citizen already performing CPR on her. Medics arrived, but Díaz was soon pronounced dead.

A white SUV with the Virginia license plate URS-7882 was seen leaving the area. On Tuesday, detectives identified the suspected driver as 31-year-old Jesus Arauza-Ortiz.

An arrest warrant has now been issued for Arauza-Ortiz. He’s believed to be possibly on his way to the Southern California area or Mexico. Anyone who sees him is urged to call authorities or the Dixon Police Department (707) 678-7080.

Díaz was well-known business owner in Dixon. She got her start selling tamales on the street, then moved into a restaurant on 1st Street.

Her husband was also hurt in the hit-and-run, but police said his injuries were not life-threatening.