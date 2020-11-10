ELECTION RESULTS:See current results of the California Nov 3. 2020 General Election
By Cecilio Padilla
Rio Vista News, Stockton News

RIO VISTA (CBS13) — A Stockton man has been identified as the person killed after two vehicles crashed head-on over the weekend along Highway 160 near Rio Vista.

The Rio Vista Fire Department said the deadly crash happened just after midnight Sunday on the highway, south of the 3-Mile Slough Bridge.

Exactly what led up to the crash is unclear, but officials said one person was pronounced dead at the scene.

Two people were flown to trauma centers after the incident. Their conditions were unknown.

On Tuesday, the Sacramento County Coroner’s Office identified the man killed as 29-year-old Stockton resident Corey Joshua Brown.

No other information about the crash has been released at this point.

