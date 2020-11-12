SACRAMENTO (CBS13) – It’s a hard hit for businesses in Sacramento County as an uptick in COVID-19 cases is forcing a revert back to California’s most restrictive coronavirus tier.

Starting November 13 at noon, restaurants, gyms, movie theaters and places of worship, among others will be required to shut down indoor operations.

“It’s very frustrating. I mean, how can a mall be open and a restaurant can’t?” business owner Diane Lally asked during a Zoom meeting with Sacramento County Public Health Director Dr. Peter Beilenson.

Dr. Beilenson on Thursday took questions from business owners. He said county leaders asked the state not to move Sacramento County to the purple tier or at least use some judiciousness on the restrictions, but the request was denied. One business owner asked if the county considered simply ignoring the state order.

“We actually thought about that, and that’s what I’m talking about civil disobedience. The problem is we’re going to get fined out the wazoo, and they’re going to come after us,” Dr. Beilenson said.

Dr. Beilenson said that while bars have been problem spots, restaurants and gyms have not but his hands are tied with the state order. So whether business owners agree with it or not, county health officials are pleading for everyone to play by the rules and take precautions.

More from CBS Sacramento:

“For the love of God, please don’t gather with family and friends from elsewhere just this one Thanksgiving and Christmas,” Dr. Beilenson said.

Dr. Beilenson blames home and Halloween gatherings for the uptick in cases and said a minority group of people breaking the rules is now impacting the majority. That’s why county leaders are considering fines for those not following health safety guidelines.