DAVIS (CBS13) — Detectives have arrested seven people from out-of-state on multiple charges, including homicide, stemming from an apparent drug deal gone wrong in Grass Valley.

Grass Valley police say, back on Saturday night, officers spotted a car speeding through town.

Officers followed the car and discovered it was heading to the hospital; a woman who was inside had been shot in the head, police say.

After questioning the driver, police started to put together a chaotic scene. The driver told officers that they had met up with a group from out of the area to sell marijuana. The parties met near South Ponderosa Road but, at some point during the deal, the sellers discovered that the suspects were trying to buy the drugs with fake money.

A disagreement soon devolved into a car chase as the suspects tried to take off with the drugs.

Detectives believe, near the intersection of West Main and Alta streets, a suspect inside the car driving off with the drugs shot several times – hitting a woman in the other car in the head.

Since that night, detectives have been working to identify the suspects’ vehicles. By Tuesday, the suspects were tracked to a hotel in Davis.

With the help of Davis police and several other law enforcement agencies, detectives moved in and arrested seven people believed to have been involved in the drug deal gone wrong. A pistol, 30 pounds of processed marijuana and a stockpile of fake cash was also discovered.

The following people were arrested on charges of homicide, grand theft and criminal conspiracy: 31-year-old William Levise, 22-year-old Trey Richard, 31-year-old Ronney Turner, 31-year-old Juan McHenry, 21-year-old Devon Jennings, 20-year-old Laderrick Wynn – all from Dallas, Texas – and 22-year-old Shreveport, LA resident Dakari Harris.