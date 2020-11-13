SACRAMENTO (CBS13) – A drop in tier has met a drop in temperatures in Sacramento County. As restaurant dining is being forced back outside amid the ongoing pandemic, this time the cold and rain are also in the mix.

On Friday, down to the wire adjustments were being made at restaurants to make outdoor dining bearable.

Heaters and propane tanks are now on deck as cold, rainy weather takes over following the county’s transition back into California’s most restrictive coronavirus reopening tier.

“It’s hard, in my opinion, with this uncertainty of weather being cold we are now back outside,” Nick Vasilas said.

Vasilas is a manager at Zocalo in Midtown. He said the rain and cold will certainly take a bite out of business – and it’s not even winter.

“What do you do? Do you get rained on and be warm, or do you try to stay dry and cold?” Vasilas said.

The rain is keeping some customers away from the wet tables and chairs. For others, the move back outside is not pleasant.

“Not very enjoyable like our food gets cold very quickly,” a Zocalo customer said.

It’s a cycle that’s impacting gyms too. People no longer have the option to workout inside even as the weather becomes cooler.

With winter looming and cases on the rise, there’s worry about sustainability.

“With the seasons getting colder and cases going up it’s going to be hard times for small businesses especially,” Nathan Dunn said.

“I just kind of adapt to it I guess. I think you know I mean as long as there are heaters and things to keep you warm you know,” Mike Roark said.