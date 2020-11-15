NORTH SACRAMENTO (CBS13) – Authorities shot and killed a man while responding to a large disturbance at a boxing event held in North Sacramento on Saturday night.

The shooting happened shortly after 8 p.m. in the 1600 block of Juliesse Avenue, just west of the Marconi Avenue exit off of Business 80. Officers responded to reports of vehicles being driven recklessly and, upon arrival, saw a large crowd of people running from the building.

Sacramento police said one person reported to a sergeant on the scene that there was a man armed with a gun in the area. Gunshots were heard as the sergeant walked onto the property.

The sergeant confronted the armed suspect – who was pointing his gun at a crowd of people inside of the warehouse – and fired shots at him. The suspect was taken to the hospital where he was later pronounced dead. The suspect’s firearm was also recovered from the scene.

The suspect’s identity has not yet been released.

Not long after, officers located another person who had been shot, but details regarding how or when the person was injured are under investigation. Police said this person was taken to the hospital and is expected to recover.

Anyone who may have information relevant to the investigation is asked to contact the Sacramento Police Department.

