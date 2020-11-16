SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — Nearly 50 arrests have been made in a Sacramento-area human trafficking sting.
According to the Sacramento County District Attorney’s Office, multiple agencies worked on street and hotel sting operations between September and mid-November.
Officials arrested 46 individuals for soliciting prostitution and human trafficking. If convicted, those individuals could face a maximum penalty of 180 days in county jail and could be ordered to stay away from known “stroll” areas.
Additionally, the DA’s office said one juvenile was recovered during the operation.
This operation was the fourth-annual countywide sting operation aimed at “reducing the demand side of human trafficking by targeting sex buyers.” DA Anne Marie Schubert led the effort to organize the operation along with the Sacramento Together Against Human Trafficking Coalition, which is made up of more than 30 organizations, law enforcement, and public agencies.