Submerged Suspect Attempts Underwater Escape On Sea ScooterA suspect in a $35 million Ponzi scheme is in custody after trying to escape arrest by using a sea scooter to hide from FBI agents in Shasta Lake.

19 minutes ago

Thief Tagged With DNA SprayPucci’s Pharmacy in Sacramento was burglarized Monday morning by a suspect who attempted to break the drug store's window two mornings in a row.

37 minutes ago

Some Lawmakers Urge Businesses Defy COVID-19 RestrictionsIt’s back to square one across most of the Sacramento region as businesses once again face the toughest restrictions in the tier system.

51 minutes ago

CBS13 News PM News Update - 11/16/20The latest headlines.

4 hours ago

Several Ceres Firefighters Test Positive For CoronavirusThe fire department said on Friday that each of the five firefighters was in stable condition and have begun self-quarantines at home for 14 days.

5 hours ago