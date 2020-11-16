PATTERSON (CBS13) — Authorities say an operation against human trafficking in Stanislaus County last week resulted in the arrest of nearly two dozen people.
Patterson Police Services says, on Friday, they joined several other law enforcement agencies from around the area for a mission against human trafficking and associated crimes. By the end of the night, police say 23 people had been arrested.
Exactly where in the county the mission was carried out was not detailed by authorities.
The majority of the people – which included men and women – arrested during the mission are facing prostitution-related charges, according to the list of suspects booked.
One person arrested also had a warrant out for their arrest in Sacramento County, while two others also are facing a parole violation.
Police urge people who know someone who may be a victim of human trafficking to reach out to them or the Women’s Haven at (209) 577-5980.