TURLOCK (CBS13) — Detectives are looking for the suspect who shot and killed a Turlock man in the parking lot of an auto parts store on Monday.

Turlock police say, around 3:40 p.m., 39-year-old Joel Lopez Guzman was standing near his SUV in the parking lot of the O’Reilly Auto Parts store on Lander Avenue when someone pulled up in a gray, newer-model sedan and opened fire.

Guzman was shot several times, officers say. He was rushed to the hospital, but was later pronounced dead.

Officers have since canvassed the area for evidence and witnesses. Few details about the suspect have been released so far, but detectives say the sedan was last seen heading south on Lander Avenue.

No motive for the shooting has been established, but detectives say they are actively working on some leads.

Anyone with information relevant to the investigation is urged to contact the Turlock Police Department.