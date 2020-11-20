SACRAMENTO (CBS13) – After California officials announced Thursday they were issuing a curfew to limit the spread of the coronavirus, Sacramento and El Dorado counties’ sheriff’s offices said they will not be enforcing it.
California ordered a 10 p.m.-to 5-a.m. curfew starting Saturday, covering 94% of the state’s 40 million residents. The curfew is less strict than the near-total ban on nonessential business and travel that Gov. Gavin Newsom imposed in March and which he credited with flattening the rate of COVID-19 cases.
On Friday, the Yolo County Sheriff’s Office said they received several inquiries about whether or not they would be enforcing the curfew. In response, the Office said they would continue to “focus on education and compliance,” but stopped short of saying whether they would enforce the curfew.
They issued this statement on Facebook:
“We encourage everyone to cooperate with the guidance set-forth by the state. Our primary objective, which began in March and continues today, is to ensure the safety of everyone in Yolo County. We will continue to work with our residents and business owners to educate and inform them to the best understanding we have of this constantly shifting environment.”
Sacramento, Stockton, and Roseville police, as well as sheriff’s offices in Stanislaus, Yuba, Sutter, and San Joaquin counties say they will continue their educational approach regarding the health orders.
COVID-19 deaths in the U.S. are at their highest level since late May when the Northeast was emerging from the first wave of the crisis.