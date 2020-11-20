SACRAMENTO (CBS13) – After California officials announced Thursday they were issuing a curfew to limit the spread of the coronavirus, Sacramento and El Dorado counties’ sheriff’s offices said they will not be enforcing it.

California ordered a 10 p.m.-to 5-a.m. curfew starting Saturday, covering 94% of the state’s 40 million residents. The curfew is less strict than the near-total ban on nonessential business and travel that Gov. Gavin Newsom imposed in March and which he credited with flattening the rate of COVID-19 cases.

On Friday, the Yolo County Sheriff’s Office said they received several inquiries about whether or not they would be enforcing the curfew. In response, the Office said they would continue to “focus on education and compliance,” but stopped short of saying whether they would enforce the curfew.

They issued this statement on Facebook: