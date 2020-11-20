  • CBS13On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    09:00 AMLet's Make a Deal
    10:00 AMThe Price Is Right
    11:00 AMThe Young and the Restless
    12:00 PMCBS13 News at Noon
    12:30 PMThe Bold and the Beautiful
    View All Programs
By Cecilio Padilla
Filed Under:Modesto News, Modesto Police Department

MODESTO (CBS13) — Modesto Police Chief Galen Carroll has announced that he will be retiring by the end of the year.

Carroll was appointed as Modesto’s chief of police back in 2012.

On Thursday, in a videotaped statement posted to the department’s social media pages, Carroll announced he would be retiring on Dec. 25.

“It has been a pleasure serving this community,” Chief Carroll said.

No reason was given for his impending retirement.

Before coming to Modesto, he served with 18 years with the Long Beach Police Department.

“I want to thank the community for all of your support, personally, and thank you for all the support you have given the police department,” Chief Carroll said.

More from CBS Sacramento:

Carroll said he will continue to live in Modesto after his retirement.

Comments

Leave a Reply