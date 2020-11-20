MODESTO (CBS13) — Modesto Police Chief Galen Carroll has announced that he will be retiring by the end of the year.

Carroll was appointed as Modesto’s chief of police back in 2012.

On Thursday, in a videotaped statement posted to the department’s social media pages, Carroll announced he would be retiring on Dec. 25.

Please take a moment to view a message from Chief Galen Carroll as he announces his plan to retire from the department on December 25, 2020. https://t.co/Fv1mMsUNu5 pic.twitter.com/7eDPKZ2qZt — Modesto Police Dept (@ModestoPolice) November 19, 2020

“It has been a pleasure serving this community,” Chief Carroll said.

No reason was given for his impending retirement.

Before coming to Modesto, he served with 18 years with the Long Beach Police Department.

“I want to thank the community for all of your support, personally, and thank you for all the support you have given the police department,” Chief Carroll said.

Carroll said he will continue to live in Modesto after his retirement.