By CBS13 Staff
Filed Under:Modesto News

MODESTO (CBS13) – Authorities are investigating two separate collisions where a pedestrian was struck by a car, the Modesto Police Department said on Friday.

The first scene was in the area of Wilson Avenue and Yosemite Boulevard. A woman was hit by a car and suffered serious injuries, according to police.

Investigators said the driver of the vehicle remained on the scene to cooperate. No further information was released.

The second collision happened in the area of Oregon Drive and Benson Avenue. A male pedestrian who had just exited a mini-mart in the area was struck by a car, police said. The man also suffered what police described as serious injuries.

The driver of the vehicle also remained on the scene to cooperate. No further information was released.

Modesto police said calls regarding both collisions came in at around 6:15 p.m.

