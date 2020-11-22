De'Aaron Fox Agrees To 5-Year, $163M Max Extension With Kings, Reports SayOn the first day of free agency, fan-favorite and star point guard De'Aaron Fox has agreed to a five year, $163 million maximum extension with the Sacramento Kings, NBA insider Shams Charania with The Athletic reported on Friday.

Titans-Ravens Preview: Look For 'Battle Of Wills' In The Run Game, Says Rich GannonThe Ravens and Titans, who are both coming off of disappointing losses, will look to control the game on the ground.

Fantasy Football Start Or Sit Week 11: Mike Davis Has A "Dream" Matchup Against Lions DefenseThe Panthers back hasn't been overly effective in the last few weeks but he gets a great opportunity on Sunday going against a Lions D that has allowed the most fantasy points to opposing backs this season.

NFL Week 11 AFC West Picks: 'No Chance That The Jets Get A Win Against The Chargers,' Says CBS LA's Jaime MaggioCBS Los Angeles sports anchor Jaime Maggio looks at AFC West matchups, as the Chargers look to down the Jets, and the Chiefs seek to avenge their loss to the Raiders.