By CBS13 Staff
Filed Under:Stockton News

STOCKTON (CBS13) – Authorities arrested a drunk man who assaulted multiple police officers while being apprehended on Saturday, the Stockton Police Department said.

The department said officers responded at around 6 p.m. to reports of an intoxicated person causing a disturbance in the 3000 block of West Hammer Lane, just east of the Interstate 5 on-ramp.

Stockton police said the suspect – Curtis Kroll, 64 – refused to comply with officers and was taken to the ground. Kroll then allegedly began kicking several officers until a restraint device was used to apprehend him.

Kroll faces charges of battery on an officer, resisting arrest and public intoxication.

