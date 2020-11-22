RIO LINDA (CBS13) – Despite the new curfew, hundreds of people were caught on camera partying like there’s no pandemic at a gated house in Rio Linda on Saturday night.

Neighbors saw, heard and complained about the large event last night.

Neighbors said cars packed both sides of the road, music played at high levels of volume and plenty of trash was leftover.

The Sacramento County Sheriff’s Department said it received 14 separate calls from around 8:15 p.m. to 10:45 p.m. regarding the party, which happened on 20th Street off of Elkhorn Boulevard.

A spokesperson for the sheriff’s office said the party ended on its own as deputies arrived at the scene at around 11 p.m.

Saturday night marked the first official night of Gov. Gavin Newsom’s statewide monthlong curfew for counties in the purple tier. The curfew means that no gatherings or non-essential businesses are allowed to occur or remain open between 10 p.m. and 5 a.m.

Randi Eckman, who lives at the end of the block, said this isn’t the first time this happened. She said another party occurred a couple of weeks ago. Eckman said it’s reckless to have this type of event during the pandemic.

“You had several hundred people out there, and when I drove by the last one, there was hardly anybody wearing masks,” Eckman said. “If we want to get over this pandemic sooner, we need to start locking down and doing what we are supposed to.”