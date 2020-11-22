By Steve Large
Filed Under:Ahmad Hempstead, Sacramento News

SACRAMENTO (CBS13) – A candlelight vigil was held Sunday in the South Sacramento neighborhood where Ahmad Hempstead, a father of eight, was killed on Friday night.

Family of Hempstead was brought to their knees in grief over the violent death of a son, brother, and father.

The 48-year-old father of eight was killed on La Pera Court where family said he had been renovating a home for weeks. His work truck still sits on the street.

In addition to honoring Hempstead with a candlelight vigil, family also posted signs seeking help in a search for a suspect – and offering a $10,000 reward for information that leads to an arrest.

More from CBS Sacramento:

Sacramento police said they arrived at the scene on Friday night after someone called 9-1-1, and officers found Hempstead on the ground and beaten. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Besides his eight children, Hempstead also leaves behind a grandson. The family asks that anyone with information about his death call the Sacramento Police Department.

Comments

Leave a Reply