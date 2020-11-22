Memorial Held For Father Of 8, Ahmad Hempstead, Killed While Working In South SacramentoA candlelight vigil was held Sunday in the South Sacramento neighborhood where Ahmad Hempstead, a father of eight, was killed on Friday night.

'Really An Insult': Grinch Seen Stealing Christmas Decoration While Laughing In Citrus HeightsA woman caught on Ring video doesn't have any green hairy skin, but she's definitely being dubbed the Grinch after stealing from the display. The video shows her giggling as she runs off with a large rare snowflake reindeer.

'An Incredible Feeling': Pastor Explains How Historic Documents Found Way Back To Sonora Church"I know as a pastor I shouldn't give up, but I had all but given up on ever seeing these things again so just to have them is just an incredible feeling."

Newsom Says Family Is In Quarantine After Children Exposed To VirusGovernor Gavin Newsom announced on Sunday night that his entire family tested negative for COVID-19 but they will be in quarantine after three of his children were exposed to a California Highway Patrol officer who tested positive.