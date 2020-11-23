AUBURN (CBS13) – Two people, including a minor listed as missing out of Idaho, were arrested after a traffic stop in Auburn uncovered a gun, pills, marijuana and cash, the Placer County Sheriff’s Office said on Sunday.

The sheriff’s office said deputies pulled over a vehicle at around 3 a.m. on Nov. 13 along Interstate 80 near the Russell Road exit. Deputies said the minor was in the driver’s seat and began reaching toward the floorboard as law enforcement approached the car.

The individual was ordered to put his hands back on the steering wheel, and both the driver and passenger – identified as 18-year-old Dillon Bateman – were arrested, police said. Authorities said $700 in cash was located on the center console and in the minor’s pockets.

Further information regarding the minor being reported missing out of Idaho was not released.

While searching the vehicle, deputies said they also discovered an unregistered 9mm handgun, two unmarked bottles of Xanax pills and three plastic containers filled with pot.

Bateman faces charges of possessing a controlled substance while armed with a firearm, transporting a controlled substance for sale, criminal conspiracy, and several other related charges, authorities said.

