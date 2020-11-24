SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — Newly-released video shows the moment shots were fired at a boxing event in North Sacramento, leaving one person dead.

Sacramento police said officers were called to the event on Juliesse Avenue on November 14 after reports of cars driving recklessly in the area. The officers then saw a large crowd of people leaving the warehouse area.

A couple of hours later, police say a sergeant observed a crowd running from the warehouse and one witness said a man was armed with a gun. The sergeant then heard shots fired and ran toward the warehouse, confronting an armed suspect allegedly pointing a gun towards a crowd of people inside the building.

The officer then shot the suspect, 38-year-old Augustine Bernardo Morales, who suffered life-threatening injuries and was later pronounced dead at the hospital.

Surveillance footage released Tuesday shows Morales waving a firearm in the direction of the crowd. He is also seen walking toward the open doors of the warehouse and aiming his gun at the crowd while another person inside the building fired a weapon in his direction. Shortly after, the sergeant runs into the warehouse and shoots Morales.

Morales’s firearm and partially loaded magazine were recovered from the scene, police said. The other shooter in the warehouse has not yet been identified, police said.

Officers canvassed the area after the incident and found a shooting victim who had non-life-threatening injuries. It’s unclear when that person was shot, however. Police do not believe that victim was struck by the sergeant’s firearm.

The Sacramento Police Department is still investigating the incident and is asking any witnesses who have more information to contact detectives.

Video of the officer-involved shooting incident can be found here. Viewer discretion is advised.

