SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — A man and woman were seriously injured in an early-morning crash on Elkhorn Boulevard Thursday.

According to the California Highway Patrol, a 24-year-old woman driving on Diablo Drive ran a red light at Elkhorn Boulevard, crashing into a Dodge Ram 1500 around 3:40 a.m. Both drivers were taken to Mercy San Juan. Officers said the woman had major life-threatening injuries and the driver of the Dodge, a 38-year-old man from Sacramento, had major injuries.

Additionally, CHP said both drivers are suspected of driving under the influence.

Officers said while they were on the scene, two more drivers suspected of DUI tried to drive through and one almost hit an officer. Both were arrested for DUI.

