SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — A Thanksgiving tradition to feed the homeless took an unexpected turn during the pandemic.

Dozens of Bonney Plumbing, Heating and Air employees were up early Thanksgiving morning giving back to those less fortunate outside Loaves and Fishes in Sacramento, which was closed for the day.

Carlos Delgado and his brothers handed out food for years before his boss decided to make it a company-wide initiative.

“We are in the service industry. We get to help people every day. This is just another way we can do that,” Oscar Poort said.

“It’s really huge for us to get together as a team and do it,” Delgado said.

Together they handed out 200 care packages with a sandwich, socks and a beanie.

Mario Knox says it’s slim pickings during the pandemic with so many shelters and pantries closed. He was thankful for the care package Thursday.

With fewer homeless downtown, the team went out in search of those in need. They went down to the American River Parkway where tents and encampments could be seen all around.

Christopher Lamb lives on the streets. He hopes 2021 brings more opportunities to earn a living for those struggling to get back on their feet.

“They need to figure out what each homeless person does, you know, like three or four people evaluate each person. There’s 500 homeless people, can they push a button? Can they pull a lever? There’s got to be something,” Lamb said.

A helping hand, not just a hand out for those on the streets. For now, feeding their hunger and fueling their hope about what the future will hold.

