By CBS13 Staff
Filed Under:Stockton News

STOCKTON (CBS13) – A woman is in the hospital after being attacked by a man with a crowbar in Stockton, authorities said.

According to the Stockton Police Department, the assault happened at around 7 p.m. Friday along East Alpine Avenue, just west of Oak Park and the Stockton Rural Cemetery.

A man, 29, and the woman, 26, arrived at the location with the suspect waiting for them, authorities said.

The three got into an argument, which resulted in the suspect attacking the man and the woman. Police said the woman was taken to the hospital for minor injuries.

Police only described the suspect as a 33-year-old Hispanic man.

