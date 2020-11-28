SACRAMENTO (CBS13) – Witnesses working inside Arden Fair Mall said they heard multiple gunshots, then had to rush to get outside following a shooting that killed one person and injured another.
Cellphone video shows horrified shoppers walking up to an entrance for some Black Friday shopping, only to discover a deadly shooting scene.
Moments earlier, those inside were forced to flee after the sound of gunshots.
“We started hearing like 10 shots and then I said, ‘We’ve got to go to the back because that is just crazy.’ We were traumatized, we didn’t know what to do,” said Imya Price, a witness.
A witness who says she was working inside had this to say: “It was just really senseless I’m hurting for those injured & lost 💔💔 nobody should have to worry about getting shot when they go to work or go shopping with their family” https://t.co/udcspTUcvP
Price said she and her little sister heard the shots as they were walking into the food court. They made it outside safe, but frustrated.
“We already have a pandemic going on like why are people acting crazy. You’re ruining it for all of us. It’s Black Friday people just want to shop, go home, be safe,” she said.
People working inside the mall had to get themselves out and their customers too. Antwon Martinez said he tried to calm people down and guide them out.
“A couple of people were trying to hide in the bathroom and stuff and I just made sure they got out of the store like down the hallway and down the stairs and outside,” he said.
A chaplain was on scene comforting people clearly upset by what happened Friday night.
