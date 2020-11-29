Comments
ANTELOPE (CBS13) – Authorities are investigating after a man was killed in a hit-and-run in Antelope on Sunday night, the California Highway Patrol announced.
Investigators said the 35-year-old victim was crossing the street in an unmarked crossing at Don Julio Boulevard and Monogram Drive when he was hit by a silver-colored vehicle. The collision happened just after 8:30 p.m.
The man was pronounced dead at the scene. His identity has not yet been released.
According to the CHP, the vehicle continued driving northbound along Don Julio.
No further information has been released.
