STOCKTON (CBS13) — A Stockton teenager believed to have provided a gun used in a homicide is wanted on a $300,000 bench warrant.
Stockton police believe 19-year-old Stephfan Jackson provided the gun that was used in the March 11 shooting that claimed the life of 17-year-old Anthony Graves. An 18-year-old male was also shot during the incident and has since recovered.
Police say Graves was shot and killed after a fight broke out inside the eatery at Sherwood Mall.
Officers arrested a 15-year-old male for the homicide on April 24 and say the investigation is ongoing.
Investigators are now asking for the public’s help in locating Jackson. If you know where he is, you’re asked to call 209-937-8377.
