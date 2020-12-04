SACRAMENTO (CBS13) – The Sacramento Kings on Friday released the first half of the upcoming 2020-21 schedule and announced that games at Golden 1 Center will be played without fans to start the season.

The Kings will start the year on the road with a matchup against the Denver Nuggets on Dec. 23. The team then has back-to-back matchups against the Pheonix Suns with a Dec. 26 home opener and then a Dec. 27 game in Pheonix.

Sacramento will then play Denver again in a home game on Dec. 29 before closing out 2020 with a New Year’s Eve game against the Houston Rockets.

The NBA has scheduled a 72-game season for the upcoming year after the coronavirus pandemic resulted in a delay and late finish for the 2019-20 season.

The first half of the season will run through March 4 before taking a weeklong break. The season will then resume on March 11 and conclude on May 16. The Kings said the second half of the schedule is expected to be released closer to the midseason break.

The NBA announced that the second half of the season is designed to fit any rescheduled games postponed from the first half of the season.

All games played at Golden 1 Center will have no fans in attendance to start the year due to, the team announced in a news release. The team did not yet set a date for when fans can attend games again.

