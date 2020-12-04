REDDING (CBS13/AP) — A Yuba County woman was shot and killed by police in Redding after she struck an officer with a car and trapped him under a tire, authorities said.

Redding police said officers responded to Discovery Village shopping center on Wednesday evening. A 62-year-old woman was reportedly yelling and cursing at patrons and store management at MOD Pizza.

The woman continued to cause a disturbance in the parking lot for about 20 minutes before a security guard who had confronted her called police, police said.

Two Redding police officers arrived at the scene and found the woman in the driver’s seat of a car.

Police said she nearly hit an officer, then backed up and hit an officer with a front tire. He fell down and was pinned under the tire, police said.

To keep the car from moving, the other officer shot out a tire, then shot at the woman and fatally wounded her, police said.

A significant portion of the sequence of events leading to the woman being shot was caught on camera by a bystander (watch the video above: viewer discretion is advised).

More from CBS Sacramento:

On Friday, the coroner’s office confirmed the woman’s identity as 62-year-old Marysville resident Dolores Hernandez.

The Shasta County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the incident. The officer who was struck by her car was treated at a hospital. He was released and is expected to make a full recovery, police said.