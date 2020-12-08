ARDEN ARCADE (CBS13) — The latest updates on a standoff in Arden-Arcade.

10 p.m.

The standoff is over in Arden-Arcade but deputies are still searching for the shooting suspect.

Around 10 p.m. deputies were able to enter the apartment unit where they thought a shooting suspect was barricaded and found nobody was there. This came after an hours-long standoff which forced residents at the apartment complex near Watt Avenue and Whitney Avenue to evacuate.

The sheriff’s office got a tip Tuesday afternoon that the suspect was holed up in the apartment after a car to car shooting in the same area.

Investigators are still searching for the suspect.

Residents were able to return to their apartments after 10 p.m.

8:30 p.m.

A shooting suspect is barricaded inside an Arden-Arcade apartment, deputies say.

The standoff is taking place at an apartment complex near Watt Avenue and Whitney Avenue. According to the Sacramento County Sheriff’s office, the suspect is connected to a shooting earlier Tuesday between two vehicles at the same intersection.

Around 7 p.m. the sheriff’s office tweeted that there was a “heavy police presence near the intersection of Watt Ave. and Whitney Ave,” asking the public to avoid the area.

Crisis negotiators have responded to the scene.

This is a developing story.