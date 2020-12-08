  • CBS13On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    9:00 PMFBI: Most Wanted
    10:00 PMCBS13 News at 10pm
    11:00 PMCBS13 News at 11pm
    11:35 PMThe Late Show with Stephen Colbert
    12:37 AMThe Late Late Show with James Corden
    View All Programs
By Elisabeth Smith
Filed Under:North Sacramento News

SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — A man has died after a shooting in a North Sacramento neighborhood Tuesday afternoon, police confirm.

Sacramento Police say a male adult was shot in the 600 block of Calvados Avenue, near Del Paso Boulevard, around 3:30 p.m. The victim was taken to an area hospital where he died from his injuries, police said.

No suspect information or motive was released.

The victim’s identity has not been released.

Anyone with information about this shooting is asked to contact the Sacramento Police Department.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates. 

More from CBS Sacramento:

Comments

Leave a Reply