SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — A man has died after a shooting in a North Sacramento neighborhood Tuesday afternoon, police confirm.
Sacramento Police say a male adult was shot in the 600 block of Calvados Avenue, near Del Paso Boulevard, around 3:30 p.m. The victim was taken to an area hospital where he died from his injuries, police said.
No suspect information or motive was released.
The victim’s identity has not been released.
Anyone with information about this shooting is asked to contact the Sacramento Police Department.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
