NORTH SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — Police have arrested a suspect in connection to the fatal shooting of a 41-year-old man in North Sacramento Monday afternoon.
The Sacramento County coroner’s office identified Onaje Diallo Lynch as the man who was fatally shot in the 800 block of El Camino Avenue.
Through their investigation, Sacramento police identified 33-year-old Lorenzo McCoy as a suspect in the homicide and arrested him. Detectives say the motive for the shooting is still under investigation.
The investigation into the shooting is still active and police are looking for more witnesses.
This homicide was the first of several violent shootings in the North Sacramento area this week. On Tuesday, a man died after a shooting along Calvados Avenue, and on Wednesday a person was hurt in a shooting on Cleveland Avenue.
