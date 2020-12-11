LOOMIS (CBS13) — A man who was wanted on two outstanding warrants has been arrested after a high-speed chase in Placer County that reached 123 mph at times, authorities say.

The arrest happened early Monday morning, the Placer County Sheriff’s Office says. Deputies reportedly tried to stop a car at Horseshoe Bar Road and Library Drive in the Loomis area, but the driver wouldn’t yield.

Exactly what prompted the attempted traffic stop is unclear, but the deputies say the driver hit the gas and crossed over into oncoming traffic while getting away.

The driver then made his way onto Interstate 80. There, deputies say the driver hit speeds over 123 mph before he eventually got off at Penryn Road.

Deputies say the driver continued to go over 100 mph after getting off the freeway and even ran some stop lights and stop signs. Deputies then lost sight of the driver when he turned off his lights – but by that time they had taken down the vehicle’s license plate info.

The suspected driver – identified as 36-year-old Keith Mason – was later found hiding in the back of at the registered address.

Mason is now facing several charges, including evading a peace officer while driving in the opposite direction, driving on a suspended license, and two warrants.