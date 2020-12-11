ROSEVILLE (CBS13) – Four people were arrested and one other suspect is sought after over $5,000 worth of products were stolen from a Dick’s Sporting Goods on Friday, the Roseville Police Department announced.
The four people arrested were taken into custody after the vehicle they were in crashed into another car in Citrus Heights, police said.
Officers initially caught up with the suspect vehicle traveling southbound on Interstate 80 but were forced to call off the chase due to losing sight of the suspects.
According to police, this all happened shortly after 4 p.m. The theft occurred at a Dick’s Sporting Goods along Stanford Ranch Road.
Roseville police did not say if the fifth suspect was with the other four during the chase.
The four arrested were booked into the South Placer Jail and face multiple charges including organized retail theft.
