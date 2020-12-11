  • CBS13On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    7:00 PMMacGyver
    8:00 PMMagnum P.I.
    9:00 PMBlue Bloods
    10:00 PMCBS13 News at 10pm
    11:00 PMCBS13 News at 11pm
    View All Programs
By CBS13 Staff
Filed Under:Citrus Heights News, Dick's Sporting Goods, Roseville News

ROSEVILLE (CBS13) – Four people were arrested and one other suspect is sought after over $5,000 worth of products were stolen from a Dick’s Sporting Goods on Friday, the Roseville Police Department announced.

Four of the five Dick’s Sporting Goods theft suspects were arrested after they crashed into another car in Citrus Heights on Friday, Dec. 11, 2020, the Roseville Police Department said. (credit: Citrus Heights Sentinel)

The four people arrested were taken into custody after the vehicle they were in crashed into another car in Citrus Heights, police said.

Officers initially caught up with the suspect vehicle traveling southbound on Interstate 80 but were forced to call off the chase due to losing sight of the suspects.

According to police, this all happened shortly after 4 p.m. The theft occurred at a Dick’s Sporting Goods along Stanford Ranch Road.

Roseville police did not say if the fifth suspect was with the other four during the chase.

The four arrested were booked into the South Placer Jail and face multiple charges including organized retail theft.

More from CBS Sacramento:

Comments

Leave a Reply