NORTH HIGHLANDS (CBS13) — A coroner has identified the rider of a scooter who was killed in a crash involving a semi-truck early Friday morning.
The Sacramento County Coroner’s Office identified the deceased as John Philbrook, 49, of North Highlands.
The crash happened at around 6 a.m. near Watt Avenue and Roseville Road, just east of Sacramento McClellan Airport.
The California Highway Patrol said a semi-truck collided with a Yamaha Zuma scooter-style motorcycle.
Philbrook was pronounced dead at the scene.
