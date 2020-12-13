  • CBS13On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    4:00 PMSports Xtra
    5:00 PMCBS13 News at 5pm
    5:30 PMCBS Weekend News
    6:00 PM60 Minutes
    7:00 PMNCIS: Los Angeles
    View All Programs
By CBS13 Staff
Filed Under:shooting, Stockton News

STOCKTON (CBS13) – A homicide investigation is underway after a man was shot and killed Saturday night in Stockton, authorities said.

According to the Stockton Police Department, officers received calls at around 10:12 p.m. regarding an adult man shot in the 700 block of Astor Drive, just south of Cortez Park.

The victim was located at the scene and later pronounced dead at the hospital. His identity was not released.

Stockton police said there is no information regarding a suspect or motive at this time.

More from CBS Sacramento:

Comments
  1. Olive Gray says:
    December 13, 2020 at 3:24 pm

    I am made $84, 8254 so far this year working online and I’m a full time student. I am using an online business. Here what I do,. for more information……… USA ONLINE JOBS

    Reply

Leave a Reply