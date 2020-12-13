Comments
STOCKTON (CBS13) – A homicide investigation is underway after a man was shot and killed Saturday night in Stockton, authorities said.
According to the Stockton Police Department, officers received calls at around 10:12 p.m. regarding an adult man shot in the 700 block of Astor Drive, just south of Cortez Park.
The victim was located at the scene and later pronounced dead at the hospital. His identity was not released.
Stockton police said there is no information regarding a suspect or motive at this time.
