SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — Officers shot and killed a knife-wielding man inside of a grocery store in Natomas early Sunday morning, the Sacramento Police Department said.
The shooting happened shortly after 6:30 a.m. at a Bel Air grocery store along the 3200 block of Arena Boulevard, near E. Commerce Way. Sacramento police said officers initially responded to reports of a car crashing into a building.
While law enforcement was on the way, dispatchers received more calls from people inside of Bel Air reporting that the suspect was armed with a knife and acting erratically.
Sacramento police said other outside agencies and emergency personnel were called to the scene as the suspect began “severely wounding himself.”
Negotiations continued with the man until he began charging toward officers with the knife still in hand, police said.
Law enforcement fired “mulitple less lethal weapons,” but the man continued charging toward officers, resulting in a Sacramento police officer and California Highway Patrol officer both shooting the suspect, authorities said.
The man was pronounced dead at the scene. Sacramento police said no officers were hurt.
