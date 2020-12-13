Comments
SACRAMENTO (CBS13) – For the first time ever, Covered California is extending its open-enrollment deadline.
The deadline is typically December 15 for coverage beginning in January but has been moved to December 30.
The agency is extending that for two weeks because of the surging pandemic and increased need for health coverage. Multiple regions across the state are under tighter stay-at-home restrictions due to falling ICU capacities.
California surpassed 1.5 million cases last week and reported over 21,000 coronavirus-related deaths as of Sunday, Dec. 13.
With the extended deadline, consumers must pay that first bill for coverage to start on January 1.
