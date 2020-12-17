SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — The California Highway Patrol is investigating after a reported shooting on Interstate 80 in Sacramento Thursday evening.
CHP said there were reports of shots fired on eastbound I-80 near Norwood Avenue around 6:25 p.m. Responding officers closed the freeway at Norwood Ave. and found evidence of a shooting, but never located a victim or a suspect.
The freeway was closed for about a half-hour due to the investigation.
This shooting comes after several freeway shooting incidents in the Sacramento area over the past few months. In November, two separate shootings were reported along Interstate 5 in Natomas. A couple of weeks earlier, two other freeway shootings were reported on I-80, one missing a mother and her child, the other hitting a driver twice.
CHP did not release any more information about Thursday’s shooting.