RIVERBANK (CBS13) – One person has died after two cars collided in an intersection in the town of Riverbank on Wednesday, the Stanislaus County Sheriff’s Office announced.
Authorities said one vehicle T-boned another at around 2:30 P.M. in the intersection of Patterson Road and Hot Springs Lane, in the town just north of Modesto.
The driver of a Lincoln Town Car was entering the north side of Patterson Road, east of Hot Springs Lane, when they pulled into the path of a Toyota Corolla traveling westbound, investigators said.
The drivers of both vehicles were taken to the hospital where the driver of the Lincoln was pronounced dead. The identities of both parties were not released.
Law enforcement said drugs and alcohol do not appear to be factors in the crash.
