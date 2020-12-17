Noon Forecast - 12/17/20Julissa Ortiz has your noon forecast for the Sacramento area.

2 hours ago

California Reports 52,281 New Cases Of COVID-19California health authorities reported Thursday a record 379 coronavirus deaths and more than 52,000 new confirmed cases. The staggering new figures mean California has seen more than 1,000 deaths in the last five days and nearly 106,000 confirmed cases in just two days.

2 hours ago

First Doses Of Pfizer COVID-19 Vaccine Arrived In Yolo County Todayhe Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine continues to be delivered to Northern California medical facilities. On Thursday, 975 doses of the vaccine were delivered to a facility in Yolo County.

2 hours ago

Nurse Who Gave First COVID-19 Shots At UC Davis Health: 'It Feels Like A Little Bit Like A Breath Of Fresh Air'Nurse Heather Donaldson was at UC Davis Health giving the first shots of the Pfizer COVID-19 treatment to healthcare workers.

2 hours ago

Man's Missing Ankle Monitor Leads Calaveras County Authorities To Stolen Copper WireThree Calaveras County residents have been arrested after sheriff's deputies who tracked down one suspect's missing ankle monitor also stumbled on copper wire believed to be stolen and much more. Geoff Petrulis reports.

7 hours ago