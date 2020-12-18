Man Arrested In Connection To Killing Of Lisandro Mendez, 18, In ModestoAuthorities arrested a man accused of shooting to death 18-year-old Lisandro Mendez on Dec. 14, the Modesto Police Department announced on Friday.

Man Arrested After Jumping In SF Bay Linked To Crime Spree In 3 Counties, Including SolanoA man who was arrested after jumping into the San Francisco Bay is accused of being at the center of a crime spree, including an alleged attempted murder and multiple robberies, that spanned three counties, the Solano County Sheriff's Office announced on Friday.

'NorCal Rapist' Roy Waller Sentenced To 898 Years In PrisonSerial rapist Roy Waller, also known as the "NorCal Rapist" has been sentenced to 459 years plus 438 years to life in prison.

New Alert Says All Bay Area Counties Under State Stay-At-Home OrderAn emergency alert was sent out Friday to residents in the Bay Area that adds to existing COVID-19 stay-at-home orders.