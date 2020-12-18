MODESTO (CBS13) – Authorities arrested a man accused of shooting to death 18-year-old Lisandro Mendez on Dec. 14, the Modesto Police Department announced on Friday.
Darren Womack, 24, of Modesto was taken into custody on Wednesday and faces charges of murder, burglary and a gun enhancement, police said.
The shooting occurred at around 10:20 p.m. in the 1600 block of Larkin Avenue. Mendez was located shot and taken to the hospital where he was later pronounced dead.
About 40 minutes after the initial call reporting the shooting on Monday, police dispatch received reports of another male who had walked into a local hospital with a non-life-threatening gunshot wound believed to be from the same shooting, the police department said.
No further information regarding Womack’s arrest was released.
