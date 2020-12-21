Comments
SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — An El Dorado Hills man was sentenced to eight years in prison for posing as an ICE Agent to steal money from construction workers.
Patrick Mullany was sentenced Monday after his “no contest” pleaser to two felony violations, the El Dorado County District Attorney said.
Investigators say he would drive to construction sites, claim he was a U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement agent, then handcuff workers while stealing cash and threatening them with deportation.
Mullany was caught, officials said, after he went to the same construction site twice and workers called police.