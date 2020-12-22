DORRINGTON (CBS13) — Detectives are asking for help in identifying the person of interest in three suspicious fires in Calaveras County last month.
The Calaveras County Sheriff’s Office says, between Nov. 26 and 27, three fires of questionable origin were reported in the area of Boards Crossing Road.
One cabin was destroyed in the fires and several acres of Forest Service land was also damaged, authorities say.
Several agencies – including the Ebbetts Pass Fire Department, Cal Fire and the sheriff’s office – have been investigating the fires ever since. Multiple items of evidence has also been seized.
Footage of a person who was seen in the area at the time of the fires has also been uncovered.
No other information about the person has been released, but detectives are urging anyone who recognizes him to contact them.