MARYSVILLE (CBS13) — The pandemic has taken a toll on Lindsey Wells. She’s lost hours stranded at bus stops all over town, sometimes in the rain, and at times her wheelchair pays the price.

“If it’s raining, I have to wait out in the rain. Everybody does, but my wheelchair doesn’t like it,” said Wells.

It’s an immense task just to get to a doctor’s appointment or even to school once Wells leaves her Marysville apartment. The pandemic has made transportation, at times, impossible with limited space on the bus and only two spots for wheelchairs.

“It breaks my heart. It’s not just Lindsey, but it’s all the community, all the disabled, all the seniors that are trying to go out to do their own shopping, that don’t have the help,” said her caregiver Toreka Faailoga.

But Wells says she isn’t worn out because her community continues to build her up. In fact, she didn’t want to just talk about what’s difficult right now, but about what’s making things easier, and that’s her community.

“One man even stopped and waited for me while I was getting on the bus because it was raining,” said Wells.

She’s seen an outpouring of people, including complete strangers, offering to help in any way they can.

“Whether they see me waiting for the bus and they offer me a ride, sometimes I can’t accept it because there’s no way to get me in the vehicle. But even the fact that they’re trying is the most wonderful feeling,” said Wells.

“It’s a small community, but you will find a lot of people are very giving and I really like it here because everyone watches out for each other,” said Faailoga.

It’s the community coming together to make life a little easier in a time more difficult than ever.

“I’m grateful for my community because without them I wouldn’t be able to go anywhere or do anything,” said Wells.

Wells just finished classes at Yuba College in Marysville. She wants to be a preschool teacher for children with special needs.

Nonprofit Help Hope Live is raising money for an accessible vehicle for Wells so she can reach those goals.